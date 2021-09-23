National
Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case, feds say
A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after her remains were found Sunday, the FBI said.
FBI officials in Denver said Thursday the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the FBI said on Twitter.
