Turtle’s daring stunt in North Carolina pond wins growing fan base on social media

A turtle, of all things, has a growing fan base on social media after a photographer caught it pulling off a daring stunt on a popular greenway west of Raleigh.

The photo shows the turtle sitting precariously atop a very narrow, very steep dead tree in the middle of a pond.

Many on social media have applauded the turtle’s ambition and climbing skills, dubbing it an “overachiever.” Then again, others just see an animal that is clearly stuck.

Deb Mace-Hoyle took the photo off the White Oak Creek Greenway near Fred G. Bond Metro Park in Cary, and posted it Sunday on the 13,000-member Carolina Critters Facebook group.

“This turtle has high aspirations!” Hoyle wrote.

Hundreds have reacted to her image in the past two days, including some who wondered what came next for the little daredevil.

Did it jump?

“Hold my beer,” Diana Marie Soto wrote

“Hope he can turn around,” Lane Carroll said.

“This should be made into a children’s book,” Brittney Courtney posted.

Hoyle didn’t say what the turtle did, but it likely involved a high dive or belly flop.

Turtles are skilled swimmers, so drowning was never an issue.

North Carolina and its coastline are home to more than 20 species of turtles, and it was not clear which of them climbed the tree.

Carolina Critters is a public group devoted to sharing images of all types of wildlife in the state. Hoyle has posted multiple wildlife photos on the page in recent months.