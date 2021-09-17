Cave created by underground river hits Tennessee market for $4.5 million. Look inside

Bristol Caverns is for sale for $4.5 million by Southeastern Properties. Screengrab from Robert Fletcher Realty/MLS

This popular Tennessee attraction is decked out in caves that have been around for millions of years — and it could be yours.

Bristol Caverns is for sale for $4.5 million by Southeastern Properties, according to the listing.

The impressive structure was carved out by an underground river 200 million to 400 million years ago, according to Bristol Caverns.

Screengrab from Robert Fletcher Realty/MLS

Bristol Caverns is open to the public for tours of all three levels, “from Mayor Preston’s Chamber in the upper section to the winding banks of the underground river 180 feet below on the cavern floor,” its website said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Native Americans once used the “underground river as an attack and escape route” on raids against settlers, according to Bristol Caverns.

Screengrab from Robert Fletcher Realty/MLS

The attraction is filled with arches, columns, and natural stone lined with red, blue, gray, brown and sparkling white.

It’s been with one owner for more than 50 years and is now “available to another generation,” the listing said.

Screengrab from Robert Fletcher Realty/MLS

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce just hopes that the new owner doesn’t get rid of it, WJHL reported.

“What we would hope is that whoever buys it will see it as the asset that it is and then maybe even more,” Bristol Chamber President and CEO Beth Rhinehart told the outlet. “Maybe they’ll take it to another level. It is certainly something that we add to our tourist attractions here and it’s a big draw.”