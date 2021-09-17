One kayaker dead and another remains missing at Lake Superior, Michigan officials say

File photo of a kayaker in Lake Superior off the cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in 2003. Two kayakers were reported missing in the area on Sept. 16. ASSOCIATED PRESS

A day after two kayakers were reported missing at Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, officials say one has been found dead.

The search is ongoing for the second kayaker who disappeared Thursday evening.

The two people were paddling on Lake Superior within the national park, Superintendent David Horne said, according to Michigan Live.

“It was really windy yesterday, big waves,” he said, according to the newspaper. “We haven’t completed an investigation but I have to think that was a major contributor.”

The search are rescue operations have included an airplane and a rescue helicopter, according to a news release from the National Parks Service.

Officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore website says that while kayaking the Great Lake can be a “fantastic experience,” it’s also a dangerous outdoor activity.

“Whether you’re kayaking at Pictured Rocks or anywhere, conditions can change rapidly. If you have an emergency here on Lake Superior, rescue could be hours away,” the site says.

“At Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, we have responded to many rescues where kayakers were ill-equipped or ill-informed. Occasionally, kayakers will be properly prepared, and Lake Superior will still overwhelm them. We implore anyone interested in kayaking Lake Superior to seriously consider the risks and to properly prepare before setting out. Even experienced kayakers have been overpowered by the lake.”

