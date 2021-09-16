Vacation rental ‘fit for Disney’s Winnie the Pooh’ opening in England. Look around

A “Winnie the Pooh” themed rental will soon be available on Airbnb in England. Screengrab from Airbnb

A charming vacation rental in Nutley, England, that was inspired by Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh” will soon be available for guests starting at $105 a night.

Exterior Screengrab from Airbnb

“You can live like Disney’s Winnie the Pooh in the original Hundred Acre Wood to celebrate his 95th anniversary,” the listing on Airbnb says. “During your stay at the house, you will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced, hunny-inspired meals.”

Interior Screengrab from Airbnb

The rental is hosted by artist Kim Raymond, who has been drawing Winnie and all his friends for more than 30 years, Airbnb reported.

One of the Airbnb host’s (Kim Raymond) drawings Screengrab from Airbnb

“I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories,” Raymond said, according to Airbnb. “The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honoring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.”

Interior Screengrab from Airbnb

The storybook-like one bedroom (suitable “for those all-important naps which Pooh is famed for,” the listing says) can hold up to four guests with a double bed on the floor level and single beds on a mezzanine level that can be reached by climbing the timber ladders.

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

There is a temporary bathroom only a few steps from the house for private use. Bookings start Sept. 20.

“Piknick” table Screengrab from Airbnb