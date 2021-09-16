Search for missing traveler Gabby Petito expands as National Park Service seeks help

Gabby Petito was reported missing Saturday after her family hadn’t heard from her for weeks. Screengrab from gabspetito on Instagram

A 22-year-old was traveling through national parks when she vanished, police said. Now the National Park Service is seeking help from tourists to find her.

Gabby Petito was reported missing Saturday after her family said it hadn’t heard from her since the end of August, police said. She was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when she disappeared.

Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks posted call outs for any information tourists may have on Petito’s disappearance.

The National Park Service is working with the FBI, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies to investigate.

“Petito was believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park at the time of her last contact with her family,” park rangers said in a Wednesday news release. “Anyone with possible information on Gabby Petito’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).”

Petito, from Blue Point, New York, lived with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, and his parents in North Port, Florida. She was on a cross-country trip to national parks with him when she was last seen, officials said.

The North Port Police Department is the primary investigating agency.

Laundrie returned to Florida on Sept. 1, 10 days before Petito’s family reported her missing, North Port authorities said.

Police said Laundrie is a person of interest in the case.

“We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a news release. “The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out.”

Petito’s family released a statement on Tuesday, saying Laundrie is not answering the questions they want answered.

“Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her. Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida,” the family said in a statement to WNBC. “These are critical questions that require immediate answers.”

Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, told 2News on Tuesday that it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families.

“On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family,” the attorney told 2News. “On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

Police said Petito is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and a right forearm tattoo that says “let it be,” according to police.