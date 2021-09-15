Plump rattlesnake in Tennessee park is being body shamed. ‘He looks in a food coma.’

This timber rattlesnake seen in Tennessee is getting attention on social media for being a bit on the plump side. Facebook screenshot

As if rattlesnakes didn’t have enough troubles, one recently photographed in a Tennessee park is being teased on social media for its seemingly large size.

The photo shows a timber rattlesnake that is — to put it politely — full bodied.

It is seen lounging next to a log, sporting the kind of girth one expects in a wheelbarrow tire.

“This beauty is eating good,” Erin Evetts wrote on the Tennessee snake identification and education page, which has more than 64,000 members.

He included a shovel blade in the photo as a size reference, realizing many snake photos on social media use a forced perspective to make the snakes look bigger.

Commenters on the post quickly noted the snake’s beefy appearance, including some who suggested it was pregnant and others wondering if it just swallowed something really big.

“That is a huge venomous timber rattlesnake,” Anthony Rushing wrote. “That sucker is big around as my forearm.”

“I would have passed out if I walked up on that one,” Krystal McDaniel Graczyk posted.

“Holy cow! ... He looks in a food coma,” Patt Dunn said.

The snake was photographed in Timberland Park in Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville, Evetts wrote. He did not say what became of the sizable serpent, but the identification group is devoted to protecting snakes and promoting their vital role in the ecosystem, which is controlling rodents.

“We were clearing out debris from a bridge in the park and a park visitor mentioned seeing a snake,” Evetts wrote. “We went to check it out and make sure it wasn’t too close to the trail.”

Timber rattlesnakes are known for being “heavy bodied” or, as Animalspot.net puts it bluntly, “these snakes tend to be pretty fat especially when food is abundant.”

That means the robust rattlesnake some are calling “Super Chonk” might actually be average for the species.

“Photos of snakes can be difficult to get an accurate size without something of known size right beside it,” according to Bruce Walker, a moderator for the snake identification group.

“Objects in the background can make the snake appear much larger than it actually is. With that being said my guess put this snake around 48-54 inches long and probably 3-3.5 inches in diameter.”