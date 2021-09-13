$65 million megamansion with indoor and outdoor pools sells in California. See inside

A megamansion in Brentwood, California, is under new ownership after selling for a record breaking $65 million, multiple media outlets reported, including Mansion Global and Dirt.

The 19,000-square-foot estate was listed for $70 million earlier this summer and comes with stunning views from almost every angle, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“It’s truly one of the most spectacular modern homes on the market in Los Angeles right now,” a representative for The Agency real estate firm told the Bee in July.

The 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom house was reportedly purchased by music producer Scooter Braun and “despite the slight discount, the sale represents the priciest residential deal in Brentwood history, and the second-biggest ever inked on all of L.A.’s Westside, behind only a Pacific Palisades palace that was sold, over the summer, for $83 million to a still-unidentified buyer,” Dirt said.

A representative of Braun could not be reached for comment by Mansion Global.

Features of the house include a primary suit in its own wing with dual walk-in closets and a double-sided fireplace, an ensuite bathroom with a freestanding tub, chaise lounge and a connected outdoor lounge seating area, the Sacramento Bee reported.

There are also two 75-foot pools, a billiards room, a 1,650-bottle wine room, a home theater that seats 12 and an outdoor living room area with a bar and pizza oven.

For guests, there’s a separate house with a living room, dining area, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

“The masterful elements of detail, design and quality speak to the vision and creativity of the team, consisting of award-winning architect Noah Walker, AD 100 interior designer, Jamie Bush, and renowned landscape designer, Christine London LTD,” the listing on Realtor.com said.

