Man accused of killing Missouri teacher, her daughter found dead, South Dakota cops say

The boyfriend of Allison Abitz was accused of killing her and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee Abitz, in Boone County, MO. Screengrab from KRCG13

A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter last month in Missouri was found dead Wednesday in South Dakota, police say.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota says 45-year-old JT McLean was found dead in his vehicle by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted out of Boone County, Missouri, for the deaths of 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her daughter, Jozee Abitz.

Deputies were sent to their home just south of Columbia on Aug. 22 when a concerned family member could not get in touch with them, McClatchy News reported. Their bodies were found inside the home.

McLean — Allison Abitz’ long-term boyfriend — emerged as a suspect as he was the last-known person to be in contact with the mother and daughter, according to McClatchy News. He was wanted on two counts of murder.

He was accused of strangling his girlfriend and drowning Jozee, according to court documents obtained by KOMU. After allegedly killing the mother and daughter, he “made efforts to disappear and limit his ability to be tracked,” the TV station reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Wednesday before McLean’s body was found, investigators announced they learned he had recently acquired a dark-colored motorcycle, McClatchy News reported. He was believed to have fled in the area riding the motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office in South Dakota said McLean was also wanted for murdering two other people in Miller County, Missouri. Deputies learned he stole a vehicle from one of the victims, and ON STAR located the car in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, where McLean had family.

As deputies deployed a non-lethal drone over the vehicle outside a motel, McLean was discovered dead.

Allison Abitz was an elementary school teacher at Fulton 58 Public Schools and Jozee was an acrobat who was a member of the Columbia Acro and Tumbling team.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Allison was a beloved staff member, exemplary teacher and loving mother,” the school district said in a statement. “Jozee was a kind, talented and caring individual who was a friend to all.”