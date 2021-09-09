National
‘Walk amongst the treetops’ in Washington ‘skyhouse’ on Airbnb. Take a look inside
A remarkable vacation rental with views galore has hit the world of Airbnb in Union, Washington. The unique property known as the Alderbrook Skyhouse that overlooks Hood Canal and the Olympic Mountains is available for $350 a night.
“Surround yourself in nature with two levels of wrap-around decks, or walk amongst the treetops on the Skyroom balcony,” the listing says. “This one-of-a-kind home sleeps 11, with three bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Perfect for a group retreat, family getaway, or reunion!”
The house, built in 1970, has over 2,400 square feet of modern comfort with all the the bedrooms on the main floor, including a primary bedroom with a king-sized bed and full sofa bed. There’s also a guest suite with its own private entrance, a queen-sized bed, bathroom and kitchenette.
But the real story is the tower itself.
Up 98 steps, the part of the place known as the “skyroom” has 8-foot sliders that overlook the north, east and west with a wrap-around balcony and a half bath, the listing describes.
The home has a 4.95 rating on Airbnb with 22 reviews.
“This place is worth every penny!” one guest exclaimed. “The sky tower is so cool and such a great view. Our bachelorette party crew had plenty of space to sleep, play games, and enjoy being secluded and in nature. I personally never wanted to leave! I could have stayed up in the sky tower listening to the record player for the rest of my life. It was so peaceful and beautiful! 100000% recommend staying here!”
“This home was the perfect stay for my wedding party!” another guest said. “It offered everything you could want: space for a big group, a beautiful home with unique features, and plenty of room to get ready.”
“The Alderbrook Skyhouse exceeded our expectations in every way,” another guest wrote. “While the tower is an interesting feature with a fabulous view, the indoor and outdoor living spaces are what really made our stay so special. The house is clean, organized and has all the amenities you could ask for, and the decor is both stylish and inviting.”
