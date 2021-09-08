Woman runs over husband during argument before calling 911, Oklahoma cops say

A Tulsa woman was accused by police of running over her husband. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was arrested early Wednesday after injuring her husband in an argument that turned violent, Tulsa police said.

Lacey Maxwell called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers she ran over her husband outside their home, police said. Firefighters performed life-saving measures on the husband and he was taken to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery for non-disclosed injuries, according to police.

Officers have not given an update on the husband’s condition.

“After investigating, officers learned Maxwell and her husband have a history of domestic violence, with Maxwell typically being the aggressor,” Tulsa police said in a news release.

Witnesses also told officers that the woman has previously threatened her husband’s life, police said.

Maxwell was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Jail records show she was booked into the Tulsa County jail at 4:11 a.m. and is being held on a $500,000 surety bond.

She is due in court Monday.

