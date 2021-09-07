National

‘House boat’ takes on new meaning for listed Virginia home, amusing ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A house listed for $549,000 in Moneta, Virginia appears to want to give a new meaning to the term “house boat” in the most literal sense possible and has managed to amuse a popular Facebook page.

IMG_0595.jpg
Aerial view Screen grab from Zillow

“Beautiful waterfront home being sold turn-key!” listing on Zillow says about the 3-bedroom, 3-bath home. “A great opportunity for a waterfront Smith Mountain Lake property at a lake access price!”

IMG_0596.jpg
Dock Screen grab from Zillow

While the listing starts out typical enough, those running through the photos will notice something a little...different?

IMG_0598.jpg
Boat bar Screen grab from Zillow

A boat bar.

IMG_0599.jpg
Boat bar Screen grab from Zillow

Not a “boat themed” bar, but a bar that’s made out of an actual boat, it would appear.

IMG_0597.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow
“Lower entry level of home holds a fantastic recreation room with pool table a boat dry bar, nice foyer and adjacent laundry room, plus an attached garage that could easily be finished for extra living space if desired,” the listing goes on to say.

IMG_0600.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

Upon examining the other photos, it would appear that nothing else is out of the ordinary when it comes to the 2,680-square-foot property, which does feature a grand-looking patio and lakeside deck.

IMG_0607.jpg
Porch Screen grab from Zillow

Fans on Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild took aim at the home and either were just enthralled with the concept of an actual boat bar, or came around to crack some jokes.

IMG_0601.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“The architect seems to be confused about the term ‘house boat,’” one person joked.

IMG_0602.jpg
Garage Screen grab from Zillow

“Well SOMEONE got their boating license taken away,” another observed. “I guess they can still pretend while they get toasty.”

IMG_0603.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I didn’t know I needed this until now!” one person exclaimed. “I love this house! Er boat!”

“What a great way to remind people you have a boat while also being inside, because if there’s one thing people don’t hate is when boat people talk about their boats,” another said.

IMG_0605.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Looks like a perfect Airbnb,” one person observed.

IMG_0606.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“I’m not buying it unless the boat lights are functional,” one joked.

IMG_0608.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“The house theme understood the assignment,” another noted.

And finally, the question on everyone’s minds probably:

“What to do if a drunken boater crashes into your house?”

TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
