‘Dead’ seabirds sprawled on Texas beaches actually just need some serious rest. Why?

Padre Island National Seashore shared a photo of two black skimmer seabirds on a Texas beach with their bodies pressed against the sand to rest their necks. Photo from Padre Island National Seashore.

It might feel alarming: seemingly “dead” seabirds sprawled motionless on a beaches as waves roll in and out.

But they’re really just fine, experts say.

Padre Island National Seashore in Texas shared a photo of two black skimmer birds lying side by side on the beach with their necks pressed against the sand.

“If I had seen them, I would have thought they were sick,” a Facebook user commented.

In reality, these two birds were doing some serious resting, according to Padre Island National Seashore. Black skimmers are known for their large bills, which they use to pluck fish from the water.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The strange, uneven bill of the skimmer has a purpose: the bird flies low, with the long lower mandible plowing the water, snapping the bill shut when it contacts a fish,” according to the National Audubon Society.

When black skimmers are tired, they rest these big bills against the sand to give their neck muscles a break.

Padre Island National Seashore said the birds offer a lesson we should all remember.

“It isn’t easy carrying all the weight sometimes, physically, and figuratively, so don’t forget to give yourself some time for a little R&R,” the park posted on Facebook.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER