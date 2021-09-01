National

Unique converted sanctuary home lists in Kansas for $295,000. Take a look inside

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A unique home that rests under a 1900s sanctuary in Winfield, Kansas, has landed on the real estate market for $295,000.

IMG_0375.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

The home, which has been in the same family for almost 30 years, is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom property with more than 3,500 square feet of living space that takes up the first level of the property.

IMG_0377.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“With brand new flooring in every bedroom, and fresh paint throughout the home, we welcome you to peek into our church home,” the listing on Zillow says.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

IMG_0378.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Highlighted features in the home include a primary bedroom with its own full bath and walk-in closet, an office, workout room and laundry room – all of which are accessible from the primary bedroom.

IMG_0380.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“The galley kitchen includes a breakfast nook and custom arches designed as unique features in this home,” the listing says. “The large dining room, with new flooring, has space for 3 or 4 full sized dining tables for all your friends and family to gather and enjoy holidays or gatherings throughout the year. A great study/library as well as a large storage room are on either side of the large dining room.”

IMG_0388.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

There’s also three more bedrooms that share a full bath and half bath, a private backyard and a three-car garage.

IMG_0390.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

It’s the second level of the house that draws attention, however. A 3,500-plus-square-foot church with high ceilings and stained-glass windows and a hand-painted mural offers meticulous detail in its beauty. The church level also comes with a guest bedroom and three meeting/classrooms.

IMG_0391.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The home was also featured on Special Finds, a website that showcases unique houses on the market.

Winfield is around 42 miles outside Wichita.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service