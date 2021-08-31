Once owned by Paramount Pictures, this California mansion lists for $25M. Take a look

The impressively beautiful mansion known as the Fries Estate, last owned by the late Hollywood producer Charles Fries, has hit the market in Beverly Hills, California, for $24.9 million.

“Situated on nearly 1.2 acres in one of Beverly Hills’ most prestigious streets, this incredible compound is its very own island, elevated above neighboring properties and overlooking serene tree top vistas,” Jade Mills, the international luxury ambassador with Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a news release. “Architectural pedigree meets Old Hollywood in this promontory estate. This is a once in a generation opportunity to own an iconic estate steeped in the entertainment history.”

The 13,000-square-foot compound consists of a main house, pool house and even storage, all totaling 16 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the release said. Highlighted features inside the main mansion include an entry hall, living room, formal dining room, wood-paneled library, chef’s kitchen, covered terrace, glam room, 2,000-bottle wine cellar, theater and more.

The primary suite has a fireplace, sitting room with a bar, two terraces and dual walk-in dressing rooms.

“Verdant landscape and mature trees envelope the home in privacy and create a magical backdrop for living and entertaining in style,” David Parnes of The Agency said in the release. “There are so many moments throughout the property that re-create your own personal Beverly Hills Hotel experience. This property is the absolute essence of quintessential Beverly Hills.”

The pool house was designed by Paul Williams, an architect who built homes for the rich and famous, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The listing is held by Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty along with Parnes and James Harris of The Agency.

