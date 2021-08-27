Volunteer firefighter dies of COVID in Georgia. ‘His heart was definitely on serving’

Georgia volunteer firefighter Chris Clifton died from COVID-19 complications. CREDIT: Sylvania Fire Department. Sylvania Fire Department.

A Georgia volunteer firefighter died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

Chris Clifton, who was 40 years old, served in the United States National Guard after graduating high school and worked as a welder for Kenny Mock in Newington before joining Briggs & Stratton, according to his obituary.

He was also an active member of the Sylvania Fire Department since 2011 and part of the Screven County and Newington fire departments.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of one of our own,” the Sylvania Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for your service.”

“His heart was definitely on serving the citizens of our town and the surrounding county,” the Newington Area Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clifton is survived by his wife Colbey Weaver Clifton, his two children, parents, three siblings, mother and brother in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

When he wasn’t volunteering at the firehouse, he spent time with his family and dogs, including playing sports with his sons.

“He will be remembered for his dedication to his family and country,” his obituary said.

Clifton’s funeral will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Please keep his family and fire family in your thoughts and prayers in the days to come,” the Screven County Fire Department said on Facebook.