National

A California town was deserted for years. Someone bought the whole thing for $6.2M

A train car in the the Town of Desert Center.
A train car in the the Town of Desert Center. Screengrab from Realtor.com

It’s halfway between Los Angeles and Phoenix, but when racing past it at over 65-miles-per-hour, you wouldn’t even give the Town of Desert Center a half of glance.

Town13.jpg
Desert Screengrab from Realtor.com

Yet, it just sold for $6.25 million.

Town2.jpg
Map Screengrab from Realtor.com

At an abandoned gas station, the pumps are stripped of their outer shells and wiring,” The Press-Enterprise reported. “The convenience store is covered in graffiti, its door kicked in, contents looted. Nearby restrooms are smashed and unworkable, but the stench suggests that hasn’t stopped everyone from using them. The sign over the station announces 24-hour service, a claim that hasn’t been true in years.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Town3.jpg
Cafe Screengrab from Realtor.com

According to the listing on Realtor.com, Desert Center was auctioned off in a probate sale and comes with a cafe that was built in 1908, a post office and a gas station.

Town4.jpg
Cafe Screengrab from Realtor.com

The Desert Center Cafe, with its ghost-like sign still in place, closed its doors to customers almost a decade ago.

Town6.jpg
Gas station Screengrab from Realtor.com
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

“It was open all day, from the day that it opened. Until obviously it wasn’t,” Brandy Nelson, whose great-grandparents Stephen and Lydia Ragsdale founded the town, said to The Desert Sun.

Town8.jpg
Sign Screengrab from Realtor.com

“There’s nothing out here. So is there hope that (the new owner) can revitalize Desert Center? Yes,” Nelson said. “It’s just unfortunate that my family weren’t the ones that could get along to do it.”

Town9.jpg
Town Screengrab from Realtor.com

A popular YouTube video blogger, AdamTheWoo, shot footage of the abandoned town in 2016.

Town10.jpg
Town Screengrab from Realtor.com

On July 13, Balwinder Singh Wraich bought Desert Center, which is actually not a “formal” town, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Town12.jpg
Town Screengrab from Realtor.com

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service