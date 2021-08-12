Clerk slain trying to break up brawl over Nike shoe raffle in California, co-workers say

Screengrab from KTLA video

A brawl inside a Los Angeles shoe store Wednesday over a raffle for a new $110 pair of Nikes ended up costing a 26-year-old employee his life, news reports say.

Jayren Bradford arrived for his shift at the Shoe Palace in the Fairfax neighborhood during the 12:30 p.m. dispute among customers over the raffle and tried to break it up, store employees told KTLA.

“Jay came from his car and confronted them, saying, ‘What’s the problem and what’s the deal,’ and everybody shifted their aggression towards Jay,” co-worker Keyshawn Williams told KCBS.

Bystander video shows a man backing away from the crowd into Melrose Avenue, KABC reported. Then one man pulls a gun and shoots him.

Police and firefighters tried to treat his injuries but he died at a hospital, a Los Angeles Police Department news release said. Police haven’t publicly identified the man killed and wouldn’t confirm to McClatchy News that he was a Shoe Palace employee.

Bradford was from Colorado, according to friends.

“He moved out here last year and he was pursuing his career to become a musician,” friend Eric Tacam told KCBS. “He was just a nice person, a great person.”

A sign in the store window promoted the raffle for Nike Dunk Low sneakers in black multi camo color scheme, KABC reported. The sneakers, due out next week, will retail for $110 but are already being offered online for up to $150.

Police said in the release they are reviewing video and security footage of the shooting in hopes of identifying the gunman.

They ask that anyone with information contact West Bureau homicide investigators at 213-382-9470 or anonymously call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

