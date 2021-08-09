Worker fatally electrocuted while cleaning in Georgia chicken facility, coroner says

A 23-year-old worker was cleaning at the Perdue chicken processing plant in Georgia when he was electrocuted, officials say. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Macon Telegraph

A worker at Perdue Farms in Perry, Georgia, died after he was electrocuted on Sunday, officials say.

Antonio Ramirez, 23, was cleaning an area of the chicken processing plant called the “hot room” around 5:30 a.m. when he was electrocuted, Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard told McClatchy News.

His supervisor noticed he was bent over as if he was looking for something and went to check on him.

But as the supervisor got closer, he felt a shock and realized Ramirez was being electrocuted, Gabbard said. He backed up, turned off the power and called 911 as he started CPR on Ramirez.

EMS responded to the plant and took Ramirez to a hospital in Perry, where he was pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Gabbard.

Gabbard said his body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

No other information was available as of Monday.

Perry is in central Georgia, about 30 miles from south of Macon.

