11 die after van packed with 25 passengers crashes on Texas highway, officials say
Eleven people died after a van packed with passengers crashed on a Texas highway, officials say.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley told KRGV the van crashed into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon along Highway 281 in Encino, a small community about 65 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.
Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez said the 15-passenger van carrying about 25 passengers, most of whom are believed to be migrants, was top-heavy and tipped on a curve, The Associated Press reported.
The driver died in the crash, and at least a dozen were injured, The Monitor reported.
