Over 2 million dehumidifiers covering 20 brands recalled after $17 million in damage

A dehumidifier should help with dampness and mustiness in your home, not torch it. That’s why New Widetech recalled about 2.4 million dehumidifiers made for 20 different brands and sold from 2009 through 2017.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.”

And, the alert says, New Widetech knows of this happening 107 times, causing about $17 million of property damage.

These were sold at numerous retailers, including Walmart, Menards, Costco and Lowe’s under a plethora of brand names: AeonAir; Amana; ArcticAire; Classic; Commercial Cool; Danby; Danby Designer; Danby Premiere; De’Longhi; Edgestar; Friedrich; Generations; Haier; Honeywell; Idylis; Ivation; Perfect Aire; SuperClima; Whirlpool; and Whynter.

The USCPSC recall notice contains a table with all model numbers for the 25 to 74-pint dehumidifiers.

New Widetech wants consumers to stop using the dehumidifiers and reach out to the company for a refund that will be pro-rated on the age of the dehumidifier. You can try to reach New Widetech online or by calling 877-251-1512, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

