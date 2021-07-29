National

KC woman plays lottery ‘to pass the time’ after canceled flight. She won $1 million

A Kansas City woman won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
A Kansas City woman won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. Getty Images

A canceled flight in Florida paid major dividends for a Missouri woman, who will return home much richer.

Angela Caravella, a 51-year-old woman from Kansas City, won the top prize from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game. Her decision to buy a ticket came when her flight was canceled, according to the Florida Lottery.

‘’I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,’‘ Caravella told the Florida Lottery. ‘‘I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that - I won $1 million!’‘

Caravella bought her $30 ticket from a Publix grocery store in Brandon, about 15 miles east of Tampa. The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The woman chose to take the lump-sum payment of $790,000, the lottery said. The odds of winning the $1 million prize were 1-in-270,717.

