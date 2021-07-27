Perplexing interior of Texas house listed for $1M has ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ creeped out

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

When it comes to your average home hunter, certain features may pop out when surfing real estate listings: a chef’s kitchen, hardwood floors and walk-in showers, perhaps? Certainly a stylish and over-sized bedroom or two.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

Well, this property in Dallas, Texas that’s listed for $989,000 may look like one of those houses on the outside, but once inside it takes a hard right turn from a family-of-four type of home.

“A property unlike any other! With walls, flooring, and ceiling made of concrete, this property can serve as the perfect storage spot for large wine collections, art collections, multiple cars, as well as serving as the ultimate safe house,” the listing on Zillow reads. “The building is connected to two electrical grids and also features a natural gas generator that has is powered by two diesel fuel tanks in the event of a natural gas failure, making the chance of power loss a very rare.”

The 5,786-square-foot property, which sits just north of Interstate 635 and U.S. 75, managed to find its way onto the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild,” where perplexed fans were throwing out suggestions on what the house might have been before it hit the market. The guesses ranged from anywhere between an AT&T call center to a front house for a guy named Walter White.

“I’m not saying this was for SURE a front for a vampire blood farming operation.........But I’m pretty sure this was a front for a vampire blood farming operation,” joked one person.

“It’s been years since I watched it, but this reminds me of where they worked in ‘Breaking Bad’ for some reason,” observed another.

“How much would it freak you out if you knew that all the houses in your neighborhood that you’ve never entered have interiors like this?” questioned another fan.

“I looked into this before. It was a secure data storage for at&t,” said one person. “Creepy though!”

“I might not have a million dollars,” said another. “But I’m thankful to at least have a bed to sleep on at night.”

“So this used to be where lobotomies were performed, yes?” asked one fan.

“’To hold your “large wine collection’?” asked someone. “Sure...this is a cover up for Dexter. His new killing place.”

“Someone took ‘work from home’ a bit too far,” said another.