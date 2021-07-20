Taco Bell is facing an ingredient shortage and customers aren’t OK. ‘The end is near’

Taco Bell is warning customers some menu items may be unavailable due to nationwide ingredient shortages and shipping delays. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Taco Bell fans may have a tough time getting their favorite menu items these days.

The California-based taco chain revealed Tuesday that it’s facing an ingredients shortage, limiting some menu items.

“Sorry if we can’t feed your current craving,” a bright orange message box on the restaurant’s website reads. “Due to national ingredients shortages and supply delays, we may be out of some items.”

The news sent Taco Bell loyalists into a tailspin.

“Taco Bell can’t get supplies to make tacos or sauce because of the supply chain shortage. The end is near!” one person wrote on Twitter.

This pandemic has brought on a lot of shortages that I’ve been able to live with.



Today however…my Taco Bell told me there’s a mild sauce shortage and they ran out. That’s one product shortage too many. Now it’s serious. pic.twitter.com/2NuqrZSsxm — Stephen Johnson (@Stephen_Roto) July 13, 2021

“Taco bell employee told me there was a ‘national shortage of everything right now,’ and i have decided to get my economic news exclusively from drive thru employees from now on,” wrote another.

The restaurant hasn’t said which items and ingredients are running low, but customers have taken to social media to complain about the lack of everything from chicken and beef to mild sauce and 10-inch tacos. It’s also unclear how long the disruptions could last.

“Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon.”

The fast-food chain isn’t the first to experience supply disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Widespread shortages hit Starbucks last month, leaving some coffee lovers without their daily caffeine fix, McClatchy News reported. Chick-fil-A customers were also less than pleased when the national chicken chain blamed “industry wide supply disruptions” for its limit on dipping sauces.

There have also been labor shortages across the U.S., leaving restaurants in a bind.