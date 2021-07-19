Driver dodging squirrel hits 371-year-old house built by Lincoln’s ancestors, cops say

A 19-year-old woman crashed into the historic Samuel Lincoln Cottage in Hingham, Massachusetts while trying to avoid a squirrel in the road, police said. Hingham Police

A 19-year-old driver narrowly avoided hitting a squirrel in the roadway on Thursday by crashing into the ancestral home of President Abraham Lincoln, according to law enforcement.

Officers were called to the Samuel Lincoln Cottage at 182 North Street in Hingham, Massachusetts, just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Hingham Police Department said. The cottage was built in 1650 when Hingham was first settled, the Boston Globe reported.

Samuel Lincoln was the president’s great-grandfather.

A car crashed into an occupied home this morning on North St. No Injuries. North St. is fully open. More info https://t.co/Dcu6k61nQk pic.twitter.com/rN8Ev8lcIb — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 15, 2021

According to police, the driver was in a 2014 Audi Q7 when she “swerved to avoid a squirrel in the road and drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk, and into the front of the house.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About half the car reportedly ended up inside the house.

The driver was uninjured sitting on the sidewalk when officers arrived, police said. She was given a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes.

Residents of the home who were inside at the time of the crash were also not hurt.

The homeowners told Zenger News they were asleep upstairs when the SUV crashed into their living room. They said they plan to repair the home as well as a sign that was knocked off in the crash.

Drivers often speed near the house, NBC 10 in Boston reported. The homeowners said in the 33 years they’ve lived in the cottage, cars have hit the stone posts by their front door and nearby power poles on numerous occasions.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER