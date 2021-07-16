National

Playful dome-home listed for $3M in Minnesota charms ‘Zillow Gone Wild.’ Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

A whimsical home listed for $2.99 million in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has inspired smiles across the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild.”

IMG_9190.jpg
Aerial view Screen grab from Zillow.com

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom dome-home seems to burst with childlike glee all across its 8,050 square-feet.

IMG_9191.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“You have to see it to believe it! Welcome to the Double Domes of Eden Prairie, a truly one-of-a-kind home tucked away on the outskirts of popular Bryant Lake Park and its nearly endless list of outdoor activities,” the listing on Zillow boasts.

IMG_9195.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

When cruising through the photos of this “modern marvel” of a home with its geodesic design, you’ll notice all sorts of delights: like a playroom with a slide, a secret hideaway, a golf course that appears to be in a hallway, and so much more.

IMG_9198.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

That’s not to mention the wide open floor plan and unique loft areas.

IMG_9201.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow.com
Fans on “Zillow Gone Wild” were simply delighted by almost every aspect of the home.

IMG_9204.jpg
Playroom Screen grab from Zillow.com

“This house must have been built with so much fun and happiness in mind,” one person said. “It’s a giant playhouse. How marvelous!”

IMG_9205.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“This house is amazing, top to bottom,” another observed. “The structure, the play lofts, the natural light, the decorative touches. I wouldn’t change a thing and would happily live here unto death...or immediately book it as an AirBNB if I lived in the state.”

IMG_9203.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I saw rollerskates!” another exclaimed. “FINALLY A HOUSE THAT ENCOURAGES ME TO ROLLERSKATE ON THE HARDWOOD.”

IMG_9208.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow.com

“The mixture of adult and childlike whimsy is what I like,” one fan expressed. “Nice hardwood floors and BAM! Roller skates and a McDonalds slide in the middle of the room. Nice sunroom and POW! Swinging sleeping hammocks.”

IMG_9206.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I want to hang with the owners, I bet they are so fun,” one person said.

IMG_9209.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

