Diver sucked into coal plant pump during ‘routine inspection’ in Kentucky, reports say

A diver went missing while conducting a routine inspection on an LG&E coal plant in Kentucky.

A dive crew inspecting a Kentucky coal plant lost contact with one of their team members Thursday afternoon, and search and rescue workers have been called in to find them, outlets report.

The diver was conducting a “routine inspection” of the LG&E Mill Creek facility near Louisville when they were sucked into a pump, WAVE reported.

A call to 911 came in around 1 p.m., WDRB reported. Police, firefighters, and more divers are at the site assisting in the recovery effort.

Operating since 1972, the Mill Creek Generating Station “is LG&E’s largest coal-fired power plant,” according to the energy company. The 544 acre site can generate up to 1,465 megawatts of power, and burns through about 4.8 million tons of fuel annually.

