This home was built in 1910, and it’s still floating. Look inside the Washington ‘jewel’

A floating home in Seattle, Washington that was built over a century ago has hit the real estate market for $2.4 million.

Built in 1910, the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which sits on Lake Washington, was around during a time when “floating homes” (houses that are built on floats) were extremely rare, according to Seattle Met. It also has a particularly interesting social history:

“It’s where Seattle boating institution Center for Wooden Boats was born,” Seattle Met said. “Now, the nonprofit makes its home in South Lake Union near the Museum of History and Industry, where it teaches visitors maritime history, hosts sailing lessons, and rents human-powered watercraft to those who want to explore Lake Union.”

The home was voted a historical landmark by Seattle and is “long admired as a jewel in our floating home community,” the listing says.

Features that stand out in the house are a covered wrap around porch, a primary bedroom and extra bedroom on the main level with an upper level with spaces that could be used as bedrooms.

And epic views galore.

Floating homes became popular from the late 1800s through the 1930s because they were considered “an economic alternative housing option for low-income residents” thanks to the Great Depression, Sotheby’s International Realty said.

The 1993 movie “Sleepless in Seattle” featured a floating home.

Floating homes are usually attached to docks and different from house boats, which have motors for moving on water.

