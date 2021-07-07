Driver empties gun, opens fire with a second in Texas road rage shooting, video shows

A driver opened fire with two guns on another man in Irving, Texas. Screengrab from video shared by Irving Police Department.

In an apparent case of road rage, the driver of a BMW turned an Irving, Texas, street into a shooting gallery recently, firing 17 shots from two guns at another man, video shared by police shows.

According to Irving police, the shooter and the other man — who was behind the wheel of a maroon Chrysler 200 — “were involved in an altercation” that began in a parking lot around 7:30 a.m. on June 15.

When the Chrysler pulled out of the lot, the BMW followed after it, police said in a social media post Wednesday.

The BMW driver sped in front of the other car, stopped ahead of them in the road and exited their car with a pistol in hand, video shared by police shows.

He unloads 13 shots from one handgun, video shows, then reaches into his car for another, fires off four more rounds and drives away.

“Thankfully, no one was hit, but several vehicles, including an occupied vehicle, were struck by gunfire,” police said.

Police are searching for both drivers involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Tim Hilton at 972-721-2754, or email Thilton@cityofirving.org.

Screengrab from video shared by Irving Police Department.

Authorities across DFW are contending with a recent increase in road rage incidents, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Earlier this month, a man was shot on the Loop 820 exit ramp near Blue Mound.

In June, a 63-year-old man was killed after another man punched him in a road rage-related altercation, and a 19-year-old motorcyclist was shot dead after pulling a gun on another driver on I-35W.