Watch 9-year-old make ‘America’s Got Talent’ history with unprecedented Golden Buzzer

The judges and host of “America’s Got Talent” bent the rules in Tuesday’s episode to provide a historic moment for 9-year-old Victory Brinker.

The young opera singer from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, wowed the judges and audiences alike with her performance of “Juliet’s Waltz.”

Under normal circumstances, Victory would have likely received a Golden Buzzer from one of the judges or host Terry Crews, which would have sent her straight to the live-show round. However, each had already dished out their lone Golden Buzzer for the audition round.

So judge Simon Cowell called down Crews and the rest of the judges held a brief conference to discuss what they would do with Victory.

“We’re not going to give you a “Yes” today,” Cowell told a deflated Victory.

“We’re going to do something else we’ve never, ever, ever done on the show before,” he added. “We are all going to give you something special.”

All four judges, along with Crews, simultaneously hit the Golden Buzzer on the count of five, leaving Victory with a wave of emotion.

It’s the first time the judges and host have given a unanimous Golden Buzzer.

Victory received a standing ovation from the audience and judges before running to hug her mom. Crews informed Victory of the historic moment as they were joined on stage by Cowell and fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

A biography for Victory states she has appeared on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and performed at Carnegie Hall, The Apollo and many NBA games. She will continue performing on “America’s Got Talent” later this summer.

“Dreaming eyes wide open!” a post on Victory’s Twitter account, run by her parents, said. “I’m thankful beyond words!”