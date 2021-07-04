Disney drops ‘boys and girls’ from fireworks greeting. ‘More ridiculous every day’

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” has been changed to “Dreamers of all ages,” in pre-recorded fireworks show announcements at Disney theme parks. McClatchy News

As nightly fireworks shows return to Disney theme parks in the United States, a wording change in pre-recorded announcements has ignited anger for some.

The announcements of upcoming fireworks shows at Disneyland and Disney World formerly began with, “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages.”

The new announcement begins, “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.” Visitors first heard the revised wording on Wednesday when the parks began testing the fireworks shows, set to formally debut on Sunday, the Orange County Register reported.

Fireworks shows, along with other shows, had been on hold since the parks reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.

The new wording reflects recent Disney policy changes promoting inclusiveness, such as upcoming revisions to the “Jungle Cruise” and “Splash Mountain” attractions, Deadline reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s part of a broader effort,” a spokesperson for Disney told CBS News. “It’s not about one or two things.”

Some were not fans of the new wording.

“Disney gets more ridiculous every day,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“I HATE THAT. BRING IT BACK NOW!!!” wrote another.

But others like the change.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

“I love ‘Dreamers of all ages’ because it really makes that super snuggly and more magical,” read one Twitter post. “It’s so heartwarming.”