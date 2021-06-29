8-year-old hunting chipmunks shoots uncle in ‘freak accident,’ New Hampshire cops say

A New Hampshire man is expected to be OK after accidentally being shot in the head by his 8-year-old nephew, who was hunting chipmunks. N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission photo

A New Hampshire man is on the mend after his 8-year-old nephew who was hunting chipmunks fired a gun and mistakenly shot him, authorities say.

The 32-year-old was shot in the head Friday but is expected to be OK, the Milton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The man and his nephew were shooting chipmunks when a bullet fired by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing one of the rodents, hitting the man’s head, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss said it’s legal to take young children hunting and called Friday’s incident “truly just a freak accident,” according to the Foster’s Daily Democrat.

“There are kids who learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that,” Krauss told the newspaper. “Just be a little more cautious about your backdrop.”

There’s no minimum age for hunting in New Hampshire — but hunters under 16 years old must be accompanied by a licensed adult who’s at least 18 or older, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The state also doesn’t require youth hunters to take a hunter education course.

