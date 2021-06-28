Baby seriously injured when boat crashes on Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

A baby was injured on Lake of the Ozarks when a boat crashed into a bridge pillar, ejecting all four passengers, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Photo by Getty Images.

A baby was seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks when a boat smashed into a bridge pillar, officials say.

The boat, driven by a 55-year-old Texas man, crashed into a bridge pillar Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The collision ejected all four occupants.

The infant, from Colgate, Wisconsin, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A 36-year-old woman and 43-year-old man from the same city had minor injuries.

The boat, which had “extensive” damage, was towed away, officials say.

A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol did not provide an update on the baby’s condition on Monday.

Lake of the Ozarks is a popular recreation area about 150 miles southeast of Kansas City.