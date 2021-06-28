Heat stroke or heat exhaustion? How to tell the difference as extreme heat grips US

The historic heat wave hovering over the Pacific Northwest is shattering temperature records like never before, ringing in a torrent of excessive heat warnings in regions unfamiliar with such blistering conditions.

Many health experts fear they may see a spike in heat-related illnesses, too, particularly among communities without central air conditioning.

It reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday in Portland, Oregon — breaking the previous day’s record-high of 108 degrees and the region’s all-time high since record keeping began in 1940, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures also reached a new all-time high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle on Sunday. It was the first time on record that temperatures surpassed 100 degrees for two consecutive days in the region.

And it’s expected to get even hotter in some parts of the Pacific Northwest as the week progresses. Power outages are affecting thousands in Washington while cooling centers open for the vulnerable, according to ABC News. The Northeast is also preparing for its second heat wave of the year.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of preventable heat-related illnesses can save your life or that of your neighbor, friend or family member.

“It is stress on our bodies to stay cool in the kinds of temperatures that we’re going to be seeing over the next several days,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, a health officer with the Multnomah County Health Department in Oregon, told KATU2. “That becomes especially a concern when the overnight lows aren’t that low. Our bodies are not going to get that much of a break, so people who are overheating, they’ll be uncomfortable, they’ll be sweating, they might feel dizzy, they may feel queasy and weak.”

High temperatures could even cause respiratory problems as they often allow harmful air pollutants to accumulate in the atmosphere.

Here’s what to know about the different heat-related illnesses.

Risk factors for heat sensitivity and illness

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

When temperatures are extremely high, people who are aged 65 or older, as well as infants and children, should avoid the outdoors because it’s more difficult for their bodies to regulate temperature, according to Healthline.

People who take prescription medications for high blood pressure or certain heart conditions should also stay vigilant when outside; some drugs may dehydrate people, which can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Human bodies also hang onto more heat when they weigh more, Healthline reports, so people with obesity may face more difficulty cooling themselves down.

And for those who aren’t accustomed to high heat, a sudden spike in temperatures similar to those sweltering across the Pacific Northwest may leave them struggling to regulate their body temperature, as well.

Certain groups with chronic diseases, low-income populations and outdoor workers such as farmers also face high risks for heat-related illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Heat exhaustion

People who get heat exhaustion will often experience muscle cramps, nausea, weakness, and cold and clammy skin, the CDC says. They can also sweat heavily, have a fast yet weak pulse and faint.

Experts recommend moving to a cool place, loosening your clothes, putting wet cloths on your body and sipping water if these symptoms come up while under the sun. Medical attention is needed if you start to vomit or if symptoms last longer than one hour.

If heat exhaustion persists for too long, it can lead to heatstroke.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke or “sunstroke” is the most serious form of heat injury, according to Mayo Clinic, and usually occurs when a body reaches 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The condition “requires emergency treatment” and can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles if left untreated.

Unlike heat exhaustion, people experiencing heatstroke have hot, red dry or damp skin, a fast yet strong pulse and confusion. They should be moved into the shade or indoors immediately, the CDC says.

Call 911 right away if these symptoms arise.

However, people with heatstroke should not be given anything to drink because they may not be conscious enough to safely drink fluids.

Heat rash

Another common yet less serious heat-related condition is heat rash. It consists of clusters of small red blisters or tiny pimple-like bumps on the neck, chest, armpits, elbow creases or groin.

The condition can cause itchiness but “it’s not dangerous,” according to WebMD.

Heat rashes can occur when someone sweats too much. Excessive sweating can block glands in the skin, which can lead to irritation, redness and a stinging sensation.

Experts suggest moving to a cool, dry place, applying baby powder to any rashes (avoid creams or ointments that will moisten the skin) and blowing a fan on the affected area to soothe discomfort.