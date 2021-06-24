Vandals deface George Floyd statue with black paint and graffiti, NYPD says

The New York Police Department is investigating after a statue of George Floyd was found vandalized in Brooklyn, New York. Screengrab from @ml_buckley / Twitter

A statue honoring George Floyd that was unveiled during a Juneteenth rally in Brooklyn last week was found vandalized early Thursday, multiple outlets report.

The graffiti was discovered just before 7:20 a.m., according to PIX 11. Photos and video show the 6-foot sculpture, which features Floyd’s likeness, scrawled with black spray paint while the pedestal was defaced with a web address reportedly affiliated with a white supremacist group, the station reported.

The words “PatriotFront.Us” were sprayed in white lettering near the statue’s base, according to ABC 7.

#BREAKING The vandalized George Floyd statue uncovered—defaced... art producers on scene right now who tell us they will soon begin cleaning the statue immediately. @News12BK @News12BX pic.twitter.com/8g8XlpW8O8 — Mary-Lyn Buckley (@ml_buckley) June 24, 2021

McClatchy News reached out to the New York Police Department on Thursday and is awaiting a response.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A group called Patriot Front is identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as one of the most active white nationalist groups known for disseminating racist flyers, stickers, banners and other propaganda as a means of growing its following.

“These incidents include posting flyers and stickers in public places, attaching banners to highway overpasses, and spray-painting racist and antisemitic messages,” according to the SPLC. The group is also thought to be behind a large banner that was unfurled over a Black Lives Matter billboard in Houston, Texas, last year.

It’s unknown if the same group is responsible for vandalizing the Floyd statue.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody on May 25, 2020, and his death sparked massive protests across the nation. He was killed when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, as three other officers failed to intervene.

Chauvin was convicted in Floyd’s murder on April 20 and remains in jail.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

No arrests have been made in the vandalism, but the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force said it’s investigating, ABC 7 reported.