60-year-old dies during last half-mile of Grand Canyon hike, park officials say

A Grand Canyon hiker died about a half mile from the trail head after completing a day hike. Grand Canyon National Park

A Grand Canyon hiker was a half-mile from the trailhead when he died, park officials said.

William Smith, a 60-year-old from Oswego, Illinois, had just completed a day hike Tuesday when bystanders rushed to give him CPR, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.

He was hiking out of the canyon after going to Ooh Ahh Point, a popular 1.7-mile trail.

“Bystanders initiated CPR and National Park Service EMS personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts,” park officials said in a Wednesday news release. “All attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.”

The incident is under investigation, and park officials didn’t share additional details on what led to Smith’s death.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s the second fatality at the Grand Canyon in the past week. On Sunday, a backpacker died after falling ill from extreme heat. She became disoriented and later unconscious.

It was at least 115 degrees Sunday, and park officials said exposed parts of the trail can get hotter than 120 degrees. In the past, the Grand Canyon has been so hot that shoes melted and fell apart.

Park officials did not say if Smith’s death was thought to be heat related.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death,” park officials said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

If you plan to hike in brutal temperatures, the National Park Service recommends these tips:

Carry and drink plenty of water and plan to replenish electrolytes

Eat twice as much food as normal and have salty foods on hand

Carry a first-aid kit

Pack essentials only

Bring a flashlight with spare batteries to hike during the cool evening

Spray yourself with water to cool down

Have a hat and sunscreen as protection from the sun

Have a whistle or signal for emergency use

Wear waterproof clothing