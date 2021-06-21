Tourists find woman’s body below popular Rocky Mountain trail, Colorado rangers say

Rocky Mountain National Park visitors found the body of a 33-year-old woman below a popular hiking trail, The Loch. NPS Photo / Kim Grossman

Visitors at Rocky Mountain National Park discovered a body last week below a popular hiking trail, rangers said.

Tourists at the national park told rangers they found a woman’s body below The Loch, a popular hiking destination within the park.

The body was found in drainage below The Loch on Friday, park officials said. Weather prevented rangers from retrieving the body until Sunday.

“Park rangers attempted to reach the location on Friday night, but lightning storms and darkness hampered those efforts,” park officials said in a news release. “On Saturday, June 19, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were again hampered by weather while conducting field operations.”

A search and rescue team of 28 people pulled the body from below the Loch Vale Trail on Sunday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The woman’s body was extricated up 60 feet through steep, rocky, hazardous terrain to the Loch Vale Trail and then wheeled out by litter to the Glacier Gorge Trailhead,” rangers said.

Her body was taken to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office. Park officials didn’t release her name, and the incident is under investigation.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER