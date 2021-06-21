82-year-old canoer gets trapped by ‘root wad’ and drowns in Missouri river, police say

David Robles, an 82-year-old Los Angeles, California, man drowned on the Current River in Missouri, police say. Screengrab from Google.

An 82-year-old drowned in a Missouri river after he was swept into a root wad, police say.

David Robles of Los Angeles, California, was canoeing Saturday morning on the Current River when a strong current pushed him into the root wad and his canoe capsized, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Robles became trapped under the root wad and drowned, police say.

Root wads are trees with exposed roots used to stabilize riverbanks and provide a habitat for fish, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol did not immediately return a phone call Monday to provide more information about the root wad in this incident.

Robles was heading south in a 17-foot canoe before his death, police say.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and National Park Service also investigated the drowning.