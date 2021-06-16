YouTube celebrity Jeffree Star lists California mansion for $20 million. Look inside

Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor.com

YouTube celebrity and makeup mogul Jeffree Star is parting ways with his extravagant mansion in Hidden Hills, California after announcing on his channel that he was leaving the state to focus on his own mental health.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s time to address my mental health and be very transparent,” Star said in the caption of the video he posted on Tuesday. “I’ve had so many silent personal struggles, public feuds and A LOT of mental trauma. Caused by ME, my past actions and people from my past. I’ve had TOO MUCH loss and have been slowly healing.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The property is coming with a hefty price tag: $20 million.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s probably because the stunning mansion has many extras aside from the seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms that grace the home.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This grand estate spans approximately 21,000 square feet of spectacular living space, including the two guest houses, plus there is an additional, approximate 4,702 square foot garage for 10+ cars, and an additional, approximate 3,700 square foot barn accessed by a separate driveway,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Gym Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Superior quality & amenities throughout include a magnificent home theater with custom seating, large game room with wet bar, two story gym with steam & sauna, complete home spa, and a wine tasting room and refrigerated wine cellar.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Other extras? A game room with a wet bar, sculptural glass elevator and a craft room.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Dirt, Star’s leaving has to do with a rocky past year.

Office Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Star’s longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt ended their relationship shortly after the move to Hidden Hills, and Star was subsequently ‘cancelled,’ amid drama with other controversial internet personalities like Tati Westbrook, James Charles, Trisha Paytas and Shane Dawson,” Dirt reported. “During summer 2020, Star lost millions of social media followers; perhaps more damning, however, longtime business partner Morphe Cosmetics dropped his brand from their stores and website.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com