Teen locked out of home learns she can’t fit down chimney, Nevada officials say

Henderson Fire Department

An 18-year-old girl who found herself locked out of her Nevada home Monday had an unusual backup plan, firefighters say.

The teen tried to climb down the chimney of her one-story home but got stuck just above the flue, Henderson firefighters reported on Facebook.

Firefighters said they rescued her in about 30 minutes using a rope system. They are trained for confined space rescues.

Henderson is located just outside of Las Vegas.

In March, a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Arkansas was found trapped in a nearby chimney while trying to flee police, McClatchy News previously reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER