Four families homeless after unlicensed driver slams into building, Georgia cops say

More than a dozen people are without a home after a car crashed into a building Monday morning, according to Georgia authorities.

Savannah fire officials said a driver left the roadway before crashing into the side of a residence on Stiles Avenue. The home was so damaged that it has since been condemned by the city.

The driver, who wasn’t publicly named, only had a learner’s permit at the time and was cited for failure to maintain a lane, a Savannah police spokesperson told McClatchy News. The city’s fire department also arrived on scene and fixed a water leak caused by the crash.

The residential building had four apartments and was home to nine adults and six children — all of whom are now searching for a new place to live.

“It’s condemned. I don’t have anywhere to stay,” homeowner Meezy Da Industry told WJCL. “There comes a time where you don’t think you have anybody until you fall to rock bottom and realize that everybody is there for you. Everybody is showing love. I appreciate it.”

The man said he’s thankful no one was seriously hurt, adding to the news station: “All of the materialistic stuff (can be replaced) but you can’t replace a life.”

The Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced, WJCL reported.

