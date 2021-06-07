8-year-old exiting boat is killed by propeller on Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri cops say

A boat propeller killed a Waynesville, Missouri, boy at Lake of the Ozarks, state police say. Screengrab from Google

An 8-year-old Missouri boy died after he was hit by a boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks, police say.

The Waynesville boy was exiting the rear of the boat when the propeller struck him Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

His 34-year-old dad was operating the 2017 Playcraft Tritoon in the Glaize Arm at the time of the accident, police say.

The boy was pronounced dead by the Camden County medical examiner, and his body was taken to a funeral home in Camdenton.

His name wasn’t released as of Monday.

