Massive smart mansion with 11-car garage listed for $28 million in Nevada. Look inside

Pool side
Pool side

A modern architectural work-of-art has landed on the Nevada market just outside of Las Vegas in Henderson for $28 million.

LVhouse5.jpg
Exterior

According to Mansion Global, the massive mansion, known as Vegas Modern 001, is the most expensive listing in the area and if it sells for its asking amount, could be the priciest estate sold in the area as well.

LVhouse3.jpg
Living room

“Designed by Tyler Jones of Blue Heron and built in 2021, Vegas Modern 001 is a three level, 15,000 square-foot revolutionary new residence customizable up to seven bed en-suites, nine spa baths, customizable 5-11 car residence situated on a 1.26 acre sublime location overlooking the Strip, the entire Valley and the Red Rock mountain range in double gated private and exclusive MacDonald Highlands,” the listing on Realtor.com said.

LVhouse4.jpg
View

“Clean modern lines, wide expanses, soaring ceilings and indoor-outdoor transitions create the open feeling of space while capturing sweeping Strip, city and mountain views from every room. Modern, sophisticated living spaces contrast with organic, natural materials, resulting in a feeling of relaxation, warmth, and comfort.”

LVhouse8.jpg
Kitchen

Other features also stand out including a chef’s kitchen, glass wine cellar, craft room with pet experience, elevator and a sky bar and lounge with a sky-suite that can be accessed over a glass bridge, the listing said.

LVhouse10.jpg
Wine cellar
“It’s one of the most beautiful and cutting-edge properties to ever come to market,” said listing agent Kristen Routh Silberman of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty to Mansion Global. “It’s a showcase for the way people are going to be living in the future.”

LVhouse11.jpg
Bar area

