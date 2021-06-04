Magical California mansion — 15,000 square feet — lists for $69.8 million. Have a look

The mansion, named Palais de Cristal, was designed by furniture executive Michael Amini. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A ginormous mansion in Newport Coast has hit the California market for $69.8 million. It’s name: Palais de Cristal.

The palace designed by Amini Innovation Corp. founder Michael Amini is the most expensive estate for sale in Orange County history, according to the Los Angeles Times.

That could be because of the elaborate décor stretched across the 15,500-square-foot interior of the mansion, which has 13 bathrooms.

“From the outside, the seven-bedroom mansion looks like a grand Palladian European château with columns, ornamental detailing, decorative balconies and tall arches,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “On the inside, the sprawling property includes a string of unusual amenities including a garage with its own smoke machine and sound system so that it can be used as a nightclub. (A car turntable does double-duty as a rotating dance floor.)”

Sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean can be seen from some areas of the home, including the library, primary suite and mosaic custom pool.

“The property provides an impressive entertaining pavilion on the subterranean level equipped with a state-of-the-art theater, an impressive entertaining bar, a Life Fitness gym, and a zen massage room with steam shower, dry and wet saunas that create an oasis to focus on health and well being,” the listing said. “A climate controlled 3725 square-foot 10 car garage with car turntable can easily convert to an event space and discotheque.”

One stand-out feature of the mansion: all the hardware (think door handles and stair railing) is coated in 24-karat gold, the Times reported.

Amini, also known as the “King of Bling,” created AICO, an L.A. luxury home furnishings company in 1988, Executive and VIP Aviation International reported. He’s the founder, CEO and chief designer.