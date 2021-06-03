Teen electrocuted on lake dies just weeks after high school graduation, Texas cops say

Trevor Cate, who recently graduated from Clyde High School, died after an electrocuting incident Wednesday. Google Maps screenshot

An 18-year-old recent high school graduate died Thursday after being electrocuted in a Texas lake, cops say.

Trevor Cate was in Clyde Lake on Wednesday night pulling a disabled sail boat to shore when the boat struck a power line, according to Clyde police. The power line fell onto the water, causing Cate to be struck by the electric current, police said in a post Thursday morning.

He became submerged in the lake and officers were called to help rescue the teenager. The power near the lake was cut off and officers pulled Cate to shore.

He was transported to Hendricks Medical Center in Abilene, where he died Thursday, police said. The cause of his death was not given.

Cate graduated from Clyde High School on May 21. In a statement to KTAB, Clyde Independent School District said it was “saddened by the news of the tragic accident.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Trevor was an exceptional student who excelled at Clyde High School,” the school district said. “He was an honor graduate and an outstanding theater student who regularly earned accolades for his various roles in numerous performances.”

Friends and family described Cate as “the life of the party” and a “kind, loving young man.”

“Trevor, my little brother, I’ll never forget all of our long conversations, all the times we fought as children, the way you lit up a room when you walked in,” Macey Everett wrote on Facebook. “You were the life of the party. And now we have to do this thing called life without you. I’ll forever miss you. I pray I’ll see you again some day.”

“Trevor was such a kind loving young man. He always lit up the room and put a smile on everyone’s face,” Lillian Wheeler wrote. “He never let a day pass without his sarcastic comments and jokes. Rest easy Trevor, you will be missed by everyone.”

Others also took to Facebook to send condolences and share pictures of the teenager.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER