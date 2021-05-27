Armed teacher stops stranger from abducting 11-year-old at recess, Utah police say

A teacher with a gun stopped a 41-year-old man who grabbed an 11-year-old girl on the playground at an Ogden, Utah, school, police say. Screengrab from KTVX video

A teacher checking on kids on a Utah school playground spotted a 41-year-old intruder grab an 11-year-old girl Tuesday, police say.

The teacher dashed outside and shouted at the man, giving the girl a chance to break away, and all the children outside ran into a classroom, the Ogden City Police Department reported.

But the intruder, identified by police as Ira Cox-Berry, began punching a classroom window, prompting the teacher to draw a gun and hold him at bay until officers arrived, officials said.

“A teacher intervened when there was a situation that threatened students’ safety,” Jer Bates of the Ogden School District told KTVX. “This teacher, this school employee, is a hero.”

Lt. Brian Eynon of the Ogden City Police Department also praised the teacher, who has a concealed carry permit, for taking it “upon himself to protect and be a hero, frankly, for the children,” according to the station. The teacher who intervened has not been publicly identified.

Investigators have found no connection between Cox-Berry, who has been charged with kidnapping, and the girl, police said. The girl was unhurt.

Eynon told The Standard-Examiner that Cox-Berry “appeared to be high on narcotics.”

The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 2:30 p.m. incident, according to the publication. Counselors were at the campus Wednesday.

Ogden is located about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

