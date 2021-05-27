National

Want a cruise? Super Bowl tickets? CVS offers 1,000+ prizes — if you get COVID vaccine

A patient receives a sticker after receiving a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 at a CVS Pharmacy branch Monday, March 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A patient receives a sticker after receiving a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 at a CVS Pharmacy branch Monday, March 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Federal health officials have been pleading with Americans for months to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, CVS Health is giving hesitant or otherwise disinterested people a motive to roll up their sleeves.

Anyone aged 18 and older who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS pharmacy retail store, long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site CVS clinic before July 10 are eligible to win one of over a 1,000 prizes, including tropical vacations, free cruises and VIP tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl.

Official rules and applications will be posted June 1 when the sweepstakes begins. It ends July 10.

Prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings and grand prizes will be selected over a six-week period, according to the company.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health, said in a statement. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

Prizes include:

Other COVID vaccine incentives

CVS isn’t the only business that has hopped on the COVID-19 vaccine incentive bandwagon.

United Airlines is giving away roundtrip flights for two in any class of service, anywhere the company flies for vaccinated people. Up to 30 winners will be selected. It’s also picking five lucky — and vaccinated — winners to receive an entire year of free travel to any of the company’s global destinations in any class of service for two.

In Ohio, one vaccinated resident will be selected to win up to $1 million every week for the next five weeks. Shortly after the state’s governor announced the lottery, there was a 55% increase in vaccination rate among young adults between 20 and 49 years old, according to Andy Slavitt, a top White House health care adviser.

“In other words, the program is working…. people may say all of this is frivolous. I say: Anything that ends the pandemic, it’s time for us to pull out now,” Slavitt said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. “People do care about getting vaccinated, but it turns out they also have other things they care about. Some of those things might encourage people to think about what might otherwise be a lower priority.”

CVS Health has administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccines across more than 9,600 pharmacy locations in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., the company said.

More than 131.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 26, about 40% of the total population, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. Over 50% of the adult population in the U.S. is fully vaccinated.

