On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

The manager of a Georgia gas station is accused of sexually assaulting a police officer who was on duty and in uniform.

According to the Hogansville Police Department, Prilesh Navinchandra Thakkar “attempted to forcefully commit an indecent act on an on duty female police officer.”

The officer was conducting a business check on May 11 at the Hop In service station along state Highway 54 when the 300-pound manager grabbed her and pulled her behind the counter, WAGA reported.

She was able to get away from Thakkar and immediately reported what happened.

Police believe that “due to the boldness” of Thakkar’s attack, it’s not the first time he’s done something like it.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“To have attempted this act on a uniformed police officer ... there may be other victims of similar attacks,” police said.

Police are asking any victims to come forward to investigators and contact detective Marcus Rakestraw with the Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Department assisted HPD in the investigation, and handled initial interviews in the case, according to a release. Thakkar was arrested the day of the attack and booked into the Troup County Jail.

He has been charged with sexual battery, and obstruction.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER