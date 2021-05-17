Who will be the next ‘American Idol’? Here are winner predictions by the numbers

“American Idol” favorites (from left) Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler are the top three finalists and early predictions show any of them could win the competition Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

And then there were three. The “American Idol” finalists have been revealed, and there’s early buzz about which singer is slated to win it all.

Contestants Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence emerged victorious from the semifinals Sunday night, surviving yet another night of live voting ahead of the finale May 23.

Beckham, a country singer from Apple Valley, California, was a favorite among fans and drew 41% of the votes in an online poll by entertainment news outlet GoldDerby. Illinois native Kinstler, 20, trailed him by 10 points and earned 31% of viewers’ votes.

Spence, a 21-year-old caretaker from south Georgia, racked up about 28% of total votes cast, according to the GoldDerby poll.

Early predictions by Parade” suggest Spence and Kinstler are the odds-on favorites to win “American Idol” 2021. The paper reported that while Spence “has had the support of the judges nonstop all season long,” Kinstler could give him a run for his money.

“[She’s] battling it out in the polls with Willie, coming in second in some and beating him in others,” according to Parade.

All three have received high praise from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. However, guesses are still split on who could be crowned this season’s winner.

Here are the winner predictions by the numbers:

Chayce Beckham

Search interest for Beckham peaked at 9 p.m. Sunday, reaching an average of 100 compared to similar searches over the last week, according to Google Trends.

Twitter followers: 9,951

Instagram followers: 151,000

Beckham’s performance of his new single “23” had over 50,000 views on YouTube as of Monday afternoon. The song also debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s country charts, according to Mass Live.

Judge Lionel Richie had this to say of Beckham’s journey on “Idol”: “From [the] beginning to now, it’s a complete transformation,” Richie said of Beckham’s performance Sunday. “You have stepped into your light to the point where I now know exactly who you are. I know your sound, I know your demeanor. Everything is lining up for, what’s it called? Number one show business.”

Grace Kinstler

Search interest for Kinstler peaked at 9 p.m. Sunday, reaching an average of 40 compared to similar searches over the last week, according to Google Trends.

Twitter followers: 7,550

Instagram followers: 142,000

Kinstler’s debut of her new single “Love Someone” had about 88,000 views on YouTube as of Monday afternoon.

Judge Luke Bryan said this of Kinstler’s performance: “[I’m] rendered speechless once again. Yet another great performance from you. I can’t shoot any holes in her performance.”

Willie Spence

Search interest for Spence peaked at 9 p.m. Sunday, reaching an average of 16 compared to similar searches over the last week, according to Google Trends.

Twitter followers: 8,880

Instagram followers: 457,000

Spence’s debut of his new single “Never Be Alone” had about 93,000 views on YouTube as of Monday afternoon.

Judge Katy Perry said this of Spence’s time on “Idol”: “It’s been so beautiful to see you come in kind of shy, with this big voice ... and you are stepping into your power. You are walking into the light. Keep going.”

The “American Idol” finale will broadcast live Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. EST.