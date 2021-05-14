Hard hat of missing Seacor Power crewmember washes up 600 miles away, officials say

A personal item of a missing Seacor Power crewmember washed up on the Texas coast Friday afternoon, multiple news outlets report.

A hard hat believed to belong to Dylan Daspit was found on the beach by a lifeguard in Port Aransas — nearly 600 miles from where the commercial lift boat capsized off the coast of Louisiana last month, KLFY reported.

The hat reportedly had the name “Daspit” on it, according to KATC.

McClatchy News reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday and is awaiting response.

In a Facebook video, Ronnie Adams from the History Channel show “Swamp People” also reported that a hard hat was found in Texas, but “we’re waiting to get verification if it was actually Dylan’s hard hat.” Adams and others have been assisting with search efforts.

Daspit is one of seven crewmembers still unaccounted for since the boat accident on April 13, McClatchy News reported. Six men were rescued, and six more have been confirmed dead since the 129-foot lift boat hit rough water and went under near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Nineteen crew members were on board at the time.

Daspit’s father, Scott Daspit, was among the volunteers helping with search and rescue efforts early on.

“Dylan’s a good son, my firstborn. He’s got the spirit to make it, but I’d just like to know. If he’s on the water, I’m going to find him, “ Daspit told WWL-TV at the time.

This is a developing story.

